Panama Bans Flights of Venezuelan Airlines in Response to Caracas Sanctions

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The authorities of Panama have decided to ban the flights of the Venezuelan airlines working in the country for 90 days responding to the similar move of Caracas, the Panamanian government said in a statement.

"The council of the cabinet has ordered to cancel all the activities of aerial passenger and cargo transport of the Venezuelan airlines working in Panama, namely Aeropostal Alas de Venezuela, Avior Airlines, Conviasa, Linea Aerea de Servicio Ejecutivo, Regional, Laser, Rutas Aereas de Venezuela, Santa Barbara Airlines, Turpial Airlines, for a 90-day period with the possibility of prolongation," the statement said Tuesday.

On Thursday, Venezuela announced that it was halting commercial relations with Panamanian officials and companies in response for Panama decision to blacklist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking officials on suspicion of money laundering.

The 90-day ban concerns 22 Panamanian individuals and 46 Panama-based legal entities, including Panama’s airline Copa. The countries have also recalled their ambassadors.