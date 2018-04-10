6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Chile - USGS

Chile is a part of the so-called Pacific Rim of Fire - a group of seismologically active territories surrounding the world's largest ocean and characterized by frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. One of the most significant quakes in Chile took place on February 27, 2010, registering 8.8 Richter scale.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled the coast of Chile on April 10, striking some 120 kilometers southwest of the port city of Coquimbo, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Chile's emergency service agency reports no damage has been detected so far. The country's navy said there is no tsunami risk.

Last April, a brief 7.1-magnitude quake was detected near Santiago, the country's capital, but didn't result in any significant damage or casualties. One of the most devastating earthquakes in Chile's recent history occurred on February 27, 2010. Some 525 people died and 25 went missing in the result of the quake and the tsunami that followed it. Richard Gross, one of the NASA scientists calculated that the 2010 Chilian earthquake actually affected the Earth's axis and shortened our day by about 1.26 microseconds.