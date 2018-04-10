Register
04:35 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Monumento às bandeiras, em São Paulo

    Brazilian Separatists Want ‘Republic of Sao Paulo’

    © Photo: Portal da Copa/Fotos Públicas
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    210

    Despite the Constitution of Brazil saying “ the Federative Republic of Brazil is an indissoluble union of states, municipalities and a Federal District,” secession movements seeking independent breakaway states continue to rise.

    One of the best known movements is Sao Paulo Livre, established October 24, 2014, two days before the second round of presidential elections in which Dilma Rousseff was re-elected to second term. The movement aims to create an independent "Republic of Sao Paulo."

    Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with the executive members of the Workers Party, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Andre Penner
    Brazil Police Postpone Lula’s Arrest Until At Least Saturday
    Sputnik Brazil contacted the founder of the movement, professor and journalist Flavio Rebello, and asked what motivates his demand to separate the state of Sao Paulo from the rest of the country.

    According to Rebello, there is no such thing as "Brazilian identity."

    "There is no such thing as simply ‘Brazilian.' There are citizens of Rio de Janeiro state, Sao Paulo state, Minas Gerais, there are people of the north and of the south… It so happened that we become Brazilians on two occasions only: two to three months before presidential elections and during the World Cup championship. At any other time we are people of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, simply because Brazilian culture actually does not exist," he explained.

    The movement's website includes a name for the republic's currency, too: "Ouro Paulista," or "golden Paulista."

    "The golden will have real purchasing power, a stable exchange rate — in other words, it will not lose its value like the [Brazilian] real before more powerful and stable currencies like the dollar or euro," the Sao Paulo Livre website reads.

    Besides new currency, the movement plans to charge a fee for new members in Brazilian reals. "New separatists" who want to join Sao Paulo Livre must pay a one-time 90-real fee (roughly $27) or 120 reals ($38), spread in 12 monthly payments.

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cries at the press conference after Rio won the right to host the 2016 Olympic games, on October 2, 2009 in Copenhagen
    © AFP 2018/ FRANCK FIFE
    Expert Explains What's Really Happening to Brazil's Lula Da Silva
    This necessity is explained, according to the movement's founders, by the need to cover the costs of making brochures and flags, as well as and rally expenses. It is impossible to determine the exact sum raised by the movement or understand how exactly the money is distributed, because the movement does not publish its revenues on its website.

    However, Alberto Rollo, an attorney and a teacher of Constitutional Law at Mackenzie Presbyterian University in Sao Paulo, explained that the separation of any Brazilian territory violates the Brazilian constitution.

    "In terms of law, this is impossible, if we speak about the separation of some Brazilian territory, it is impossible within the framework of the constitution," he says.

    "What one can achieve is further division of some national territory, the creation of new municipalities or, for example, the division of a larger municipality — but not an intervention in national territorial integrity," Rollo explained.

    Rebello, on the other hand, points out that the movement seeks to change the constitution so that it includes a separation amendment.

    "No metropole includes separation of a colony or, probably, part of its own territory, in its law system. Portuguese laws did not allow Brazil to separate, but it did. England had no legal condition for separation of Canada, Australia and South Africa," he says. "What we want is to have a legal right to vote, whether we actually want to be a part of a federation or an independent country."

    Rebello added that current number of Sao Paulo Livre members is 26,000 people and this number grows every year.

    "The fact that there are few of us is relative. You should rather look at our growth speed instead," the founder says.

    Creepy doll on mexican graveyard
    © Photo: Youtube/AstralBert
    ‘Devil Doll’ Found at Cemetery in Brazil
    He added that in the last few years, the expansion speed was 5,200 percent — somewhat less impressive when you consider that at its founding the movement included only three people.

    According to Rollo, such growth might be connected with general disappointment in traditional politics among the population in the country.

    "This is disappointment in politics, in politicians; but I prefer to think that the solution is, instead of calling a constituent assembly, it is better, since we have elections in few months, to change our entire congress, entire executive power, all governors, all senators," he says.

    "We already have this power, this power is in our hands and it happens through voting. It would be much easier to change everything in October [when Brazil holds elections], than to think about a constituent assembly and about the separation of territory," Rollo concluded.

    Even if the separation of Sao Paulo is difficult to imagine right now, US President Donald Trump's electoral victory and the UK's Brexit vote have taught us an important lesson: nothing, however improbable, should be dismissed as impossible in politics.

    Related:

    Aliens Again? Mysterious Object in Brazil Skies Baffles Users (VIDEO)
    Ex-Brazil Leader Lula to Run for President, From Jail If Needed - Lawmaker
    Russia Loses to Brazil in 0-3 in Friendly Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
    #LetHerWork: Brazil's Female Reporters Unite to Reject Unwanted Kisses, Groping
    Tags:
    secession, separatism, independence, Sao Paolo, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse