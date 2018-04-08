Brazilian Ex-President Lula Da Silva Surrenders to Police – Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva turned himself in to the country’s police, local media reported.

He left the building of the steelworkers’ trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, where he spent the past two days, and got into a federal police car, Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported Saturday.

Earlier, da Silva's defense team reportedly reached a tentative deal with the federal police so that he would not be taken to prison on Friday. The former president refused to surrender to police before the deadline expired.

Brazilian Court Authorizes Sending Ex-President Lula da Silva to Prison

The Brazilian top court this week voted six to five to reject the 72-year-old politician's earlier motion to stay out of prison while he appeals a bribery conviction.

The federal judge gave Lula until 5 p.m. Friday to turn himself in to the police, but the embattled former president said that he would stay put at a metalworkers’ union building, surrounded by his supporters.