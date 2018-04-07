Venezuelan Bolivar Collapses Amid Severing Commercial Ties With Panama - Reports

US dollar is now worth 305,000 bolivars, up from 231,000 bolivars in late March and 250,000 bolivars a few days ago, according to the Dolar Today website, which is monitoring the situation on the black market.
On Thursday, Venezuela announced that it was halting commercial relations with Panamanian officials and companies, banning dozens of them in response. The 90-day ban concerns 22 Panamanian individuals and 46 Panama-based legal entities.
In Bogotá’s airport currency exchange posts can buy or sell every currency, except… the Venezuelan Bolivar #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/RXpJSOfRIG— Dany Bahar (@dany_bahar) April 7, 2018
— TPUSA Univ. of Utah (@tpusautah) April 5, 2018
READ MORE: Venezuela Grounds Flights by Panama's Flag Carrier Copa
A difficult economic situation in Venezuela resulted in rapid inflation. On March 23, President Nicolas Maduro announced the denomination of Bolivar set for June 4.
All comments
Show new comments (0)