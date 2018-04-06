Panama Withdraws Ambassador to Venezuela, Asks Caracas to Do the Same

Earlier, media reported that Venezuela on Thursday banned dozens of Panama’s officials and companies in retaliation for blacklisting its president and other high-ranking officials on suspicion of money laundering.
Last week, Panama put President Nicolas Maduro on a watch list. It is comprised of 55 Venezuelans suspected of such offences as terrorism financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The interior minister, the chief prosecutor and the supreme justice were among those targeted.
