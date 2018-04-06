Panama Withdraws Ambassador to Venezuela, Asks Caracas to Do the Same

Panama's Foreign ministry announced on Thursday the withdrawal of its ambassador from Venezuela and asked Caracas to remove its envoy to Panama.

Earlier, media reported that Venezuela on Thursday banned dozens of Panama’s officials and companies in retaliation for blacklisting its president and other high-ranking officials on suspicion of money laundering.

The 90-day ban concerns 22 Panamanian individuals and 46 Panama-based legal entities, Venezuela ’s national AVN news agency reported, citing a joint decision by the ministries of interior, finance and international trade.

Last week, Panama put President Nicolas Maduro on a watch list. It is comprised of 55 Venezuelans suspected of such offences as terrorism financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The interior minister, the chief prosecutor and the supreme justice were among those targeted.