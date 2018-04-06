Register
03:42 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Football

    Expect Argentine Football Club Child Sex Scandal to Grow - Experts

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 03

    A scandal is unfolding in Argentina over reports of systematic child sex abuse in the country’s major sports clubs, including the leading Independiente football club.

    The scandal came to light at the end of March when a 17-year-old Independiente player told the team's physiologist that he and some of his teammates had been sexually abused and involved in a prostitution ring organized by a club member.

    Guitar
    CC0
    Football Blues: Argentine Ex-Footballer's Band to Play Gigs in Russia During 2018 World Cup
    On Monday, a doctor and a psychologist who worked from 2004 to 2011 at another big Argentine football club, River Plate, informed the Argentine authorities that young footballers and volleyball players at the club had been victims of sexual abuse while living in special accommodations provided by the sports clubs for students who live and train at sports bases.

    A search of River Plate headquarters immediately followed at the request of the Argentine Association for Victims of Rape (AVIVI).

    Having analyzed more than 70 witness testimonies, the court suspects that the prostitution ring in the Independiente case also operated in Timperley sports club.

    READ MORE: Children Smuggled out of Sweden on Weekly Basis With 'Honor-Related Motives'

    Argentine sports journalist Pablo Carrozza told Sputnik Mundo that there have probably been multiple similar cases over the years in the Argentine sports world.  

    "There are people who experienced this in the past and now they are playing in the major league or even somewhere abroad," Carrozza said.

    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Links to Child Sex Abuse & Chats About Money Laundering Found on Blockchain
    "The focus is currently on Independiente, but I am confident that the problem is much broader, it is beyond just one club and beyond football in general. A gang that operated in a similar way in San Lorenzo club has just recently been exposed. It is a mistake to think that it is all about Independiente. Unfortunately, this is what Argentine football is like," he added.

    Another sports journalist, Roberto Parrottino, told Sputnik Mundo that the drama around Independiente has raised a question that had long been in the air, but that no one had the courage to voice.

    "What we should remember is that this is a first such large-scale scandal in football, but in reality the problem has always been there, as harsh as it may sound," the journalist said, adding that in only the first six months of 2017 the number of complaints related to child abuse in Buenos Aires increased by 40 percent.

    Argentina's Football Association said Wednesday that it will closely monitor boarding houses where youth players live following the scandal.

    Many Argentinian stars, including Jorge Luis Burruchaga, famous for scoring the winning goal in the final of the 1986 FIFA World Cup, and Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo, who plays as a striker for Premier League club Manchester City, began their careers at Independiente.

    Related:

    Football Fans Book About Half of Free Train Seats to Russia World Cup – Official
    Football Feud: Zlatan's Agent Mino Raiola Calls Pep Guardiola a 'Dog'
    LA, Welcome to Zlatan: Football Star Signs Contract With LA Galaxy
    Tags:
    pedophilia, abuse, child sexual abuse, Independiente, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse