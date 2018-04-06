US to Send Between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard Troops to Southern Border

"Anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000," Trump said on Thursday when asked how many National Guard troops will send to the US border with Mexico.
Trump added that he may keep a large number of troops there until a border wall is built.
On Wednesday, Trump issued a memorandum directing the Pentagon to support the Department of Homeland Security to secure the US border with Mexico with the assistance of the National Guard.
In addition to the governors of each US state, the president of the United States is permitted by law to mobilize these forces if the conditions warrant such determination.
On Wednesday, the Customs and Border Protection agency reported that US law enforcement apprehended in March more than 37,000 migrants who were attempting to enter the United States from Mexico. This figure was double the number of migrants who were apprehended in January, according to the Customs and Border Protection agency.
