6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bolivia - USGS

Bolivia is located in the so called Pacific Ring of Fire - a large territory forming the Pacific basin and known for its seismologic activity including volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has taken place near Tarija, Bolivia, at the depth of some 344.9 miles, according to the US Geological Survey.

No immediate reports about casualties or material damage have been issued. Social media users took to Twitter to share their feelings.

I was rocked by a M6.8 earthquake in 10km NNE of Carandayti, Bolivia!!! #earthquake #Quake_Watch_by_Ninja_Software — YURKA TBILISKI (@belonni555) 2 апреля 2018 г.

that was a really strong earthquake that just hit Bolivia! — dbaBlockchain (@DbaBlockchain) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Breaking: Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/cWJl1ep9Sv — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Earthquakes hit the South American country on a regular basis as the country is a part of the Pacific Ring of Fire.