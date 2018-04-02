Dozens Reported Dead in Nicaragua Over Holy Week

MEXICO (Sputnik) - At least 46 people were killed in Nicaragua during the Holy Week, the national police of the small Central American country said Sunday.

According to the police, nine people were murdered, 15 were killed in road accidents and 22 more people drowned while resting on the country's beaches.

The Holy Week in Latin America is traditionally a time when people go to resorts, and the number of accidents and deaths in the water surges.

Another huge death toll reported in Venezuela. Last week deadly blaze at the police station in the city of Valencia claimed lives of 66 prisoners and two women, who came to visit their husbands in jail. A total of five police officers have been detained in Venezuela on charges of being responsible for a deadly fire in a police station in the town of Valencia in Carabobo State