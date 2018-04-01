Ex-Guatemalan President Efraín Ríos Montt Dies at 91 - Reports

The ex-Guatemalan president Efraín Ríos Montt died of heart failure on Sunday aged 91, media reported citing the former general's lawyer.
The retired general was sentenced to 80 years in prison for genocide and crimes against humanity in 2013 over the alleged involvement in the murder of 1771 Mayan people.
Abogado Luis Rosales confirma que Ríos Montt falleció a las 6 horas de este domingo.— Prensa Libre (@prensa_libre) 1 апреля 2018 г.
TWEET: Attorney Luis Rosales confirms that Ríos Montt died at 6:00 am on Sunday
However, the ruling was overturned by the Constitutional Court, according to El Periódico. However, the trial was resumed in October 2017; it was held behind closed doors.
The Guatemalan Civil War that lasted from 1960 to 1996 claimed lives of up to 200,000 people.
The pictures emerged on the web showing people bringing flowers to the doors of the house where the former leader lived.
