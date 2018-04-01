Venezuelan Policemen Suspected of Involvement in Deadly Jail Fire Detained

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A total of five police officers have been detained in Venezuela on charges of being responsible for a deadly fire in a police station in the town of Valencia in Carabobo State that killed 68 people, the country's prosecutor general Tarek William Saab said.

The blaze at the police station in the city of Valencia occurred on Wednesday. According to the latest information, 66 prisoners and two women, who came to visit their husbands in jail, have died in the fire.

"The orders for the detention by the prosecutor's office have been issued for five Carabobo police officers, who might be responsible for the tragic events that have resulted in 68 deaths in the commandant's office of the region. They have already been detained," Saab wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

According to Saab, the jail's deputy director has been among those detained.

Following the fire, the Venezuelan government has instructed the prosecutor's office to carry out an investigation into the circumstances of the fire break-out and expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.