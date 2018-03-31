Register
01:58 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A young Pankararu Indian, in traditional dress, stands near a pitched tent at an encampment in front of the Brazilian National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday May 2, 2011. A variety of tribal groups plan to camp out in front of the government building until Thursday, in protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant in the Amazon rainforest.

    Archaelogists Discover Ancient Civilization in Amazonian Forests

    © AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A group of Brazilian researchers from the University of Exeter (The UK) has completed its preliminary investigation of an area that could have been occupied by a previously unknown civilization, long before European settlers arrived there. Their findings have been published in Nature magazine.

    It all started when traces of about a million people were discovered in the area of the Upper Tapajós River, Mato Grosso. This debunks the obsolete theory that the Amazonian forests were sparsely inhabited in pre-Colombian era. In an exclusive interview to Sputnik Brazil, Jonas Gregório de Souza, archaeologist leader of the expedition, confirmed that the Amazonian forests were most probably densely-populated even before the Europeans arrived.

     “We’ve got ample evidence that before the arrival of the European settlers human populations of the Amazon region were much larger and much more complex than what we can see throughout recorded history. The main problem is to find out where these populations were centered,” the researcher says.

    The expedition started with analyzing an archaeological finding discovered by other researchers in the areas of modern Acre, Brazil; the Upper Xingu region and in northeast Mato Grosso, Brazil. Satellite images of these areas have also been considered. When the preliminary investigation was completed, the scientisis visited the areas themselves.

     “Considering that apart from some similarities between the eastern and western archaeological sites, there was also a gap between them, so we decided to visit the area to test the hypothesis of the existence of similar areas. That would demonstrate that the area south of the Amazon region had been densely populated even before the Europeans arrived there. This is what inspired our investigation,” Jonas Gregório de Souza explained.

    Amazon rainforest
    © Photo: Pixabay
    ‘Victory of Society:’ Brazil Revokes Decree to Open Up Amazon Reserve to Mining
    The expedition discovered some ceramic items, hand-axes, fortifications and what could probably have been agricultural lands.
    The archaeologist told Sputnik about the most impressive location:  “One of the locations we’ve visited is encircled by a very deep 400-meter moat, then there’s an earth bank with a walled road going through it. That road is about 1.5 km long. Inside the location we saw a system of platforms — these are some round earth banks — which were probably used to live on in ancient times. These remind us of Indian villages.”

    According to the researchers, this area could have been inhabited by between 1,400 and 1,500 people, about 40 years before the arrival of the first settlers.

    “I’d like to intensify our excavation efforts and to learn the history of the construction of the settlement. To see whether it had been built in one go, or if the construction process was gradual and took several centuries. I would also like to know whether the area was multicultural,” Jonas Gregório de Souza shares his hopes.

    Related:

    ‘An Unusual Case From Medieval Italy': Archaeologists Discover Rare Coffin Birth
    Did Caesar Really Invade the UK? Archaeologists Provide Proof (PHOTOS)
    English Archaeologists Unearth One of 'Mad Emperor' Nero's 'Pet Projects'
    Archaeologists Discover Egyptian Mummy With Golden Burial Mask (PHOTOS)
    Archaeologists Discover 2,000-Year-Old Sundial Beneath Ruins in Italy (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    cultural treasures, civilization, discovery, archaeology, Jonas Gregório de Souza, Amazon, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A model use her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse