Register
19:18 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Edward Seaga (center, in sunglasses) is mobbed by supporters of the JLP in 2003

    No Left Turn: Jamaica Names Highway After Ex-PM but News Does Not Go Down Well

    © AP Photo/
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Jamaica's ruling party has announced plans to name a brand new Chinese-built motorway on the island after controversial former prime minister Edward Seaga. So what are the rules of naming roads, buildings and airports after politicians and why has there not yet been a Margaret Thatcher Street in Britain?

    Ironically Seaga had opposed the building of the North-South Highway, running from Montego Bay on the north coast, which is popular with tourists, with the capital, Kingston.

    But on Thursday, March 22, the current Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, formally announced the four-lane highway — built by the China Harbour Engineering Company — would be named in honor of Seaga, who is now 87.

    Seaga was born in the US, of Lebanese parents, and was heavily backed by the White House and the CIA during his tenure as prime minister from 1980 until 1989.

    Seaga and Manley's Caribbean Cold War

    His Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) was a conservative, pro-American force and his arch-enemy was Michael Manley, leader of the left-wing People's National Party (PNP), who flirted with Fidel Castro's Cuba during his reign as prime minister in the 1970s.

    During the 1976 gangsters in Jamaica's ghettos who pledged allegiance to either the JLP or the PNP declared war on each other, claiming hundreds of lives.

    In 1978 Jamaican reggae superstar Bob Marley persuaded Manley and Seaga to come on stage and shake hands during his One Love peace concert.

    But sadly, at the 1980 election, violence broke out again between JLP and PNP gunmen.

    Manley died in 1997 and he only has a boulevard in Kingston named after him while Jamaica's main airport, Norman Manley International, is named after his father, who founded the PNP and campaigned for Jamaica to be part of a Federation of the West Indies.

    Margaret Thatcher Unloved Five Years After Her Death

    But perhaps Michael Manley should consider himself lucky to have a boulevard named after him because Margaret Thatcher, who was British prime minister from 1979 until 1990, has not had a single road or building named after her, let alone an airport, since her death in 2013.

    Not in the UK anyway.

    In Madrid there is a Plaza Margaret Thatcher, although the Spanish capital's mayor has threatened to rename it.

    ​In Britain motorways are traditionally only given numbers like the M1 and M25 while roads, airports and ships are usually named after Royalty, like HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

    It is rare to name things in Britain after politicians but one exception is Winston Churchill who, although a Conservative, is revered as the country's wartime leader. 

    Thatcher was a very polarizing figure who was equally loved and hated by different parts of the political spectrum. Some left-wingers held parties to celebrate her death  

    Plenty of Honors for US Presidents

    But other divisive figures have had roads and buildings named after them.

    Former US President Ronald Reagan had an airport named after him in 1998, six years before his death.

    Ironically Ronald Reagan Airport near Washington DC only serves destinations within the US while the capital's international airport is named after a man who would have been outranked by Reagan, former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles.

    The main airport in New York is named after President John F Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

    Bad Timing in Zimbabwe

    One of the oddest naming decisions happened in November last year.

    On November 9 the main airport in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, was officially named Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

    Twelve days later Mugabe, who had been Zimbabwe's leader since 1980, was finally forced from office after what was effectively a military coup.

    There are currently no plans to remove his name from the airport.

    Related:

    Jamaica Lauds Russia's Peaceful Implementation of Nuclear Technologies
    Jamaica’s Sprinter Bolt Becomes 9-Time Olympic Champion
    Jamaica's Opposition Set to Win Parliamentary Elections
    UK to Spend $38 Mln on Building Prison in Jamaica – Cameron
    Tags:
    motorway, roads, highway, Prime Minister, president, airport, Robert Mugabe, Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, United States, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, United Kingdom, Madrid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse