Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hits Waters Off Papua New Guinea - USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit waters near Papua New Guinea on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was registered at 09:51 GMT with the epicenter located 151 kilometers (94 miles) east of the town of Kimbe of the Papua New Guinean West New Britain province, located on the island of New Britain, according to the USGS.

The geological survey added that the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.