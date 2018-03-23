Peru's Congress Accepts Resignation of President Kuczynski

Peru's congress has voted to accept the resignation of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

105 lawmakers voted for the president's resignation, while 11 voted against and 4 abstained.

Earlier, the Peruvian Congress, which has accepted Kuczynski's resignation, stated that it would debate the matter. Peruvian Vice President Martin Vizcarra will likely be sworn in as president, according to reports.

The president announced his resignation on Twitter and thanked his people for "the love he has received."

Inaceptable la propuesta de Resolución Legislativa del Congreso que intenta presentar como vacancia una renuncia. De ser así retiro mi carta y me someto al procedimiento regular de vacancia donde ejerceré mi derecho de defensa. — PedroPablo Kuczynski (@ppkamigo) March 23, 2018

— PedroPablo Kuczynski (@ppkamigo) March 22, 2018

[POR MAYORÍA] Se acepta la renuncia y se declara la vacancia al cargo de Presidente de la República del señor Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, con 105 votos a favor, 11 en contra y 4 abstenciones. pic.twitter.com/s9qn7lJK1o — Jesús M. Ramos Ríos (@jmramosrios) March 23, 2018

Kuczynski, 79, has decided to resign in light of the heated scandal involving the alleged bribery of lawmakers.

The People's Power opposition party earlier alleged that attempts to bribe lawmakers had been made to prevent the impeachment of Kuchinski during the March 22 vote in the Congress.