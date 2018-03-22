Register
    Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski gestures while addressing the audience after receiving the presidential sash during his inauguration ceremony in Lima, Peru, July 28, 2016

    Peru Prosecutors Seek Travel Ban for Outgoing President Kuczynski

    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Latin America
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Peru’s prosecutors are seeking to bar outgoing President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from leaving the country where he is suspected of corruption, local media reported.

    A motion requesting a travel ban for the 79-year-old was submitted Wednesday to an anti-corruption investigative court, according to the Lima-based El Commercio publication.

    Kuczynski tendered his resignation a day before the Congress was to hold a vote of confidence in him for allegedly receiving money from scandal-hit Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

    Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski gestures while addressing the audience after receiving the presidential sash during his inauguration ceremony in Lima, Peru, July 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Peru's President Submits Resignation Amid Vote-Buying Scandal
    The parliament agreed late on Wednesday to move forward with the resignation process. Vice President Martin Vizcarra is expected to be sworn in as acting president in place of Kuczynski on Friday.

    "Peru is above all and we must move forward with the process of the president’s resignation," Congress President Luis Galarreta said at a news conference. Galarreta told reporters that parliamentary leaders had tentatively agreed to accept the resignation. The Congress will meet for a plenary session on Thursday afternoon.

    Pablo Kuczynski survived a similar vote on suspicion of corruption in December after Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht informed the Peruvian parliament that it had transferred a total of $4.8 million to companies linked to Kuczynski between 2004 and 2012.

    Related:

    Pardoned Peruvian Ex-President Fujimori to Stand Trial for Pativilca Massacre
    Peru Officially Revokes Invitation for Maduro to Take Part in Summit of Americas
    Mexico Backs Peru in Scrapping Maduro's Invitation to Summit of Americas
    Tags:
    travel ban, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Peru
