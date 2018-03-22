Peru Prosecutors Seek Travel Ban for Outgoing President Kuczynski

A motion requesting a travel ban for the 79-year-old was submitted Wednesday to an anti-corruption investigative court, according to the Lima-based El Commercio publication.
Kuczynski tendered his resignation a day before the Congress was to hold a vote of confidence in him for allegedly receiving money from scandal-hit Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
"Peru is above all and we must move forward with the process of the president’s resignation," Congress President Luis Galarreta said at a news conference. Galarreta told reporters that parliamentary leaders had tentatively agreed to accept the resignation. The Congress will meet for a plenary session on Thursday afternoon.
Pablo Kuczynski survived a similar vote on suspicion of corruption in December after Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht informed the Peruvian parliament that it had transferred a total of $4.8 million to companies linked to Kuczynski between 2004 and 2012.
