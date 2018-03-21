Peru's President Submits Resignation Amid Vote-Buying Scandal - Reports

Peru's President Pablo Kuczynski resigned Wednesday hours after video footage surfaced that linked him to a vote-buying scandal, according to reports.

Kuzynski's resignation comes just one day before an impeachment vote was due Thursday, TeleSur TV reported. The vote was proposed by Fuerza Popular, which is led by the former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.

In the video, government officials allegedly appear to be promising financial compensation in exchange for their rejection of the motion to impeach Kuzynski, BBC reported. The impeachment vote was triggered by Kuczynski's ties to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW