SayHerName: Brazil Erupts in Protests Over Slain Human Rights Activist (VIDEO)

Demonstrators took to the streets of Brazilian cities following the brutal assassination of 38-year-old Marielle Franco, a groundbreaking politician from the left-wing Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL).

Protests in Brazil have entered a second day with tens of thousands of people flooding the streets to mourn a prominent advocate for women’s rights and the rights of disadvantaged people living in favelas, Marielle Franco, who was shot dead late Wednesday evening. The video shows ongoing protests, with people marching holding banners and placards and demanding justice for Franco.

Thousands of people in Rio's city council in honour of Marielle Franco, councilor and activist that was executed after denouncing corrupt police officers. Her voice will not be silenced. pic.twitter.com/OOJE1b6M8w — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) 16 марта 2018 г.

People have launched a hashtag #SayHerName on social media to commemorate Franco and honor her contribution to the fight for human rights in Brazil:

#SayHerName | #MarielleFranco



TONIGHT, UnionSquare @ 6PM •

We will gather. We will grieve. We will mourn. We will march. We will not go silently. We will uplift the life and the power of Marielle!



ALL #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/qGLodym9Ab — the movement oprah (@blackboikei) 16 марта 2018 г.

Please do your research today and learn about Marielle Franco. I just did and I’m incredibly saddened by her assassination but so inspired by what she stood for. Brazil we are with you. #SayHerName — Bas (@Bas) 16 марта 2018 г.

Council woman #MarielleFranco #SayHerName she was assassinated two nights ago in #Rio. She was fighting against antiblack police terror. She was an advocate for black women and black people in Brazil. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/65IQQ2BiCB — The Brown Bohemian (@Joxhua_Joxeph) 16 марта 2018 г.

Today we mourn #MarielleFranco (z”l), a leftist Black feminist elected official who was assassinated in Rio, Brazil yesterday. She was an outspoken critic of police violence and corruption. #SayHerName #MarielleVive! pic.twitter.com/slHuGkg3vO — JFREJ (@JFREJNYC) 15 марта 2018 г.

According to media reports, two men in a vehicle fired nine shots into Franco’s car, killing both her and her driver.

Having grown up in one of Rio’s largest favelas, Franco was a popular LGBTQ and human rights activist, a vocal critic of police brutality and the only black female representative and one of seven women on the 51-seat City Council.

READ MORE: Meet the Dark Side of Brazil's Legendary Rio Carnival

On the eve of her murder she commented on a recent act of police violence in the country, following the death of the 23-year-old poor black man Matheus Malo.

“How many more must die for this war to end?” she tweeted.

Mais um homicídio de um jovem que pode estar entrando para a conta da PM. Matheus Melo estava saindo da igreja. Quantos mais vão precisar morrer para que essa guerra acabe? — Marielle Franco (@mariellefranco) 13 марта 2018 г.

Marielle Franco’s assassination comes nearly a month after the incumbent President Michel Temer signed a decree giving the military vast jurisdiction in order to take control over security and restore order – a move that was strongly criticized by the slain politician.