12:39 GMT +317 March 2018
    Demonstrators take part in a rally against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 16, 2018

    #SayHerName: Brazil Erupts in Protests Over Slain Human Rights Activist (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes
    Latin America
    120

    Demonstrators took to the streets of Brazilian cities following the brutal assassination of 38-year-old Marielle Franco, a groundbreaking politician from the left-wing Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL).

    Protests in Brazil have entered a second day with tens of thousands of people flooding the streets to mourn a prominent advocate for women’s rights and the rights of disadvantaged people living in favelas, Marielle Franco, who was shot dead late Wednesday evening. The video shows ongoing protests, with people marching holding banners and placards and demanding justice for Franco.

    People have launched a hashtag #SayHerName on social media to commemorate Franco and honor her contribution to the fight for human rights in Brazil:

    According to media reports, two men in a vehicle fired nine shots into Franco’s car, killing both her and her driver.

    Having grown up in one of Rio’s largest favelas, Franco was a popular LGBTQ and human rights activist, a vocal critic of police brutality and the only black female representative and one of seven women on the 51-seat City Council.

    READ MORE: Meet the Dark Side of Brazil's Legendary Rio Carnival

    On the eve of her murder she commented on a recent act of police violence in the country, following the death of the 23-year-old poor black man Matheus Malo.

    “How many more must die for this war to end?” she tweeted.

    Marielle Franco’s assassination comes nearly a month after the incumbent President Michel Temer signed a decree giving the military vast jurisdiction in order to take control over security and restore order – a move that was strongly criticized by the slain politician. 

    Tags:
    human rights activists, police violence, police brutality, assassination, protests, Brazil
