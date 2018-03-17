CDC Warns About Yellow Fever Outbreak in Urban Areas of Brazil

"In response to a large, ongoing outbreak of yellow fever in multiple states of Brazil … CDC is recommending travelers to the country protect themselves from yellow fever by getting the yellow fever vaccine at least 10 days before travel, and taking steps to prevent mosquito bites during their travel,” the release said.
Those who are unable to get yellow fever vaccine or are not recommended to get it should avoid traveling to areas of Brazil where the yellow fever vaccination is recommended, the release added.
Brazilian public health authorities announced in early 2017 an outbreak of yellow fever in several eastern states of Brazil, including areas where yellow fever was not traditionally considered to be a risk, the release noted.
Since the end of 2017, yellow fever cases have reoccurred in several states, especially in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, and São Paulo, including areas close to the city of São Paulo, according to the release.
