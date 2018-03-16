Peruvian President Faces Impeachment Proceedings for 2nd Time - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Peruvian Congress adopted on Thursday a resolution which stipulates that the issue of Peruvian President Pedro Kuczynski's impeachment should be reconsidered once again on the official pretext of "moral incapacity," local media reported.

According to El Comercio news outlet, the motion of impeachment against the Peruvian leader has been supported by 87 lawmakers, with 15 votes against and 15 abstentions.

The Peruvian Congress will consider Kuczynski's removal from office on March 22.

"Congress President Luis Galarreta announces that the discussion and the vote on the impeachment motion against the president of the republic will be held on Thursday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. [15:00 GMT]," the Congress wrote on its Twitter blog.

In December, the Congress voted on Kuczynski's ouster over suspicion s of corruption but failed to secure votes from two thirds of the lawmakers needed to pass the motion.

In mid-December, Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which is in the center of a major corruption scandal in Latin America, sent a letter to the Peruvian Congress, saying it had transferred a total of $4.8 million to companies linked to Kuczynski between 2004 and 2012. Moreover, some of the payments were made to Kuczynski's Westfield Capital consultancy during his tenure as minister of economy and finance, and prime minister in the 2000s.