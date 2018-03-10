Register
00:06 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chile's President Michelle Bachelet. File photo

    Chile Issues Sweeping New Maritime Laws

    © AP Photo/ Rebecca Blackwell
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Chile has established new legislation to protect the waters along its 4,000 mile coastline.

    President Michele Bachelet, whose term is ending this week, signed a decree which establishes nine marine reserves in efforts to conserve the country's marine territory. The new legislation will expand the area of sea covered under the Chilean state from 4.3 percent to 42.4 percent. In addition, it will protect marine life in about 5.4 million square miles of water. 

    A Chinese official arranges astronaut figures with a scale model of the Shenzhou 9 module docking with China's Tiangong 1 space module to present them at a press conference at the Jiuquan satellite launch center near Jiuquan in western China's Gansu province, Friday, June 15, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    US, Chile and Australia, Look Out: China's Space Lab May Drop In Any Time Soon

    "Who we are and who we can be, is inevitably tied up with our [4,000 mile] coast. This is why it is so important to understand that the sea is vital for our national development," said Bachelet said, as reported by the BBC.

    One of the new reserves will protect the area around the Diego Ramírez Islands, a small group of rocks on the southernmost extreme of Chile, home to kelp forests, sea lions and whales. Another reserve will protect the Juan Fernandez Islands, off the coast of Chile, which are rich in plants and wildlife.

    In September 2017, Chile also established a marine park around Easter Island, a remote volcanic island home to ancient enigmatic stone monuments.

    During her time in office, Bachelet also signed a deal to develop the largest network of natural parks in the mountainous and heavily-visited Patagonia region, in the southernmost part of South America, shared by Argentina and Chile.

    Also during her last days in office, Bachelet announced that she would send Congress legislation to replace the country's current constitution with a renewed version that guarantees equal pay for women and gives workers the right to strike.

    "This bill establishes the inviolability of human dignity and the respect and protection of human rights, correcting a tremendous omission of the current text," Bachelet said in an address to the nation last week, Reuters reported.

    Related:

    Chile, UK, US Offer Argentina Help in Hunt for Missing Submarine
    Allende's Last Stand Against US-Supported Fascism in Chile in 1973
    The Other 9/11: Allende's Overthrow and the Murder of Democracy in Chile
    Pence Urges Chile’s President to Take Additional Measures Against North Korea
    Chile Ready to Negotiate Free Trade Agreement With EAEU
    Tags:
    legislation, maritime, Chile
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok