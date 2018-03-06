Brazil Prosecution Asks to Imprison Ex-Leader Lula da Silva for Graft – Reports

The prosecutors requested the court to "immediately start the implementation of the punishment," the Diario Correo media outlet reported.
In early February, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Friday rejected the bid by Lula da Silva to avoid serving prison time on corruption conviction.
READ MORE: Brazil's President Left Without a Pension After Failing to Prove He's Alive
While da Silva is one of the most popular presidential hopefuls according to opinion polls, he is unable to run for president in the upcoming October election. Lula served as president between 2003 and 2010, but is now barred from serving in any government capacity for the next 19 years.
