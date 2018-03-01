Register
01 March 2018
    Package of cocaine

    Russian Embassy: Detained 'Drug Mule' Has No Relation to 'Cocaine Case'

    © AP Photo/ Arnulfo Franco
    Latin America
    MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - Russian citizen, who was detained while trying to smuggle about 4 kilograms (9 pounds) of cocaine from Argentina, is not involved in the "cocaine case" and most likely is an ordinary "drug mule," Russian Embassy in Argentina told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "Indeed, on February 25 this year, a Russian citizen was detained at the Ezeiza international airport, trying to take out about 4 kilograms of cocaine in his baggage. This information was routinely reported to the embassy by the police of the airport…. We believe that this detainment has no connection with the 'cocaine case.' Apparently, it is an ordinary drug carrier," the embassy said in a statement.

    Aeropuerto de Ezeiza, Argentina
    CC BY 2.0 / Roger Schultz
    Russian Citizen Detained in Argentina Over Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine
    Earlier, Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said that a Russian citizen had been detained at the Buenos Aires international airport Ezeiza with about 4 kilograms of cocaine in a baggage with a double bottom. Last week, Bullrich said that the security forces of Russia and Argentina had thwarted the shipment of 389 kilograms (857 pounds) of cocaine to Moscow, detaining several people. Media reports suggested that the drugs were set to be illegally transported via diplomatic mail.

    The official notification of the detention has not yet been received, the diplomatic mission added.

    The detainee did not apply for assistance, however, the consular staff of the embassy will hold a meeting with him in the near future to provide the necessary consular support, the statement said.

