Russian Citizen Detained in Argentina Over Attempt to Smuggle Cocaine

"A Russian citizen brings his suitcases to Ezeiza, Airport security police check them thoroughly and find almost four kilograms [8.8 pounds] of cocaine in a false bottom. Yes, after 389 kilograms of cocaine found last week and linked to the Russian Embassy we have boosted control all across the country," the minister wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
A Russian citizen was arrested on Sunday at Ezeiza International Airport in Argentina. He was attempting to board a plane to Frankfurt, Germany, and was caught with 3 and a half kilos of cocaine. pic.twitter.com/7nBatoZSeh— Χριστόφορος (@just_some_d00d) 28 февраля 2018 г.
On Thursday, the security forces of Russia and Argentina intercepted the shipment of 389 kilograms of cocaine to Moscow as part of a joint anti-drug operation that started in December 2017, when the Russian Embassy in Argentina notified the country's security forces that it had found a few bags with cocaine on its premises.
