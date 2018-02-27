Sun Halo: Rare Weather Phenomenon Spotted in Brazil (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Users on social networks have shared photos and videos online of the spectacular moment that took place on February, 26. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the halo appears around powerful light sources, mostly the sun or the moon. This phenomenon occurs because of ice crystals in cirrus clouds in the upper troposphere. The crystals reflect and refract light resulting in a halo of rainbow color.
Halo Solar y Arcoiris de Fuego cubren los cielos de Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, #Brasil el 26.02.2018 por Marco Alves. #Massive #SolarHalo #RainbowFire #Phenomenon #Intensive #Sky #zabedrosky pic.twitter.com/qSEkm7J4QS— ⚠David de Zabedrosky (@deZabedrosky) 27 февраля 2018 г.
O dia hoje em Floripa #HaloSolar pic.twitter.com/hPEAPSeR2A— Tiago Sampaio (@otiagosampaio) February 26, 2018
Créditos: Verónica Pombo. pic.twitter.com/ylSNdg8TzX— Christian Garavaglia (@ChGaravaglia) February 26, 2018
Belíssimo fenômeno registrado também no Centro Administrativo do @GovSC. Confiram a explicação da @EpagriOficial #halo #halosolar em #SC #SantaCatarina pic.twitter.com/cuge3yxugR— Raimundo Colombo (@RaimundoColombo) February 26, 2018
— Maurício Cattani (@mauriciocattani) February 27, 2018
— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 27, 2018
The solar halo occurs when there is a cirrus cloud at an altitude of between 6 and 10 thousand meters, with an appearance of a very thin, whitish and transparent veil in the sky.
All comments
Show new comments (0)