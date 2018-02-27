Sun Halo: Rare Weather Phenomenon Spotted in Brazil (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A double solar halo appeared yesterday over the city of Florianopolis in Brazil. The halo was visible in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, as well as in several nearby cities.

Users on social networks have shared photos and videos online of the spectacular moment that took place on February, 26. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the halo appears around powerful light sources, mostly the sun or the moon. This phenomenon occurs because of ice crystals in cirrus clouds in the upper troposphere. The crystals reflect and refract light resulting in a halo of rainbow color.

The solar halo occurs when there is a cirrus cloud at an altitude of between 6 and 10 thousand meters, with an appearance of a very thin, whitish and transparent veil in the sky.