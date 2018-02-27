Philippine Authorities Expel 73 Chinese Nationals Over Telecom Fraud - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Philippine authorities have extradited 73 phone and Internet fraud suspects to China, where they are implicated in dozens of criminal investigations, according to local media reports. All of the alleged perpetrators were brought to the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday.

The purported criminals extradited to China are suspects in 40 various cases, with crimes having been committed in 10 provinces and cities in China.

According to the media outlets, the Chinese police, backed by the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and the local police, carried out a thorough investigation and found the exact location of criminal groups.

The police of the two countries have been able to discover six criminal hubs and detain 151 Chinese citizens in the island state since the beginning of the year.

The law enforcement was able to confiscate various equipment that the criminals had been using in their fraud operations.

Meanwhile, the Philippine police keep 78 suspects of Chinese origin detained in the country.