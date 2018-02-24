Two Killed in Shooting at Mexico Top University

The men in their twenties were found by university guards on campus. They were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.
The deceased were neither students nor staffers. Investigators suspect the two could have been hurt in a gang shootout that may have happened at the university, one of Latin America’s top five institutions. Police are studying security camera footage.
Ranked as the world’s most violent city a few years ago, Ciudad Juarez is the city where 3,100 murders reported annually. However, government action helped reduce that number.
