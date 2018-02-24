Two Killed in Shooting at Mexico Top University

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Two people died of gunshot wounds they suffered in a shooting at the National Autonomous University in Mexico City, the prosecutor’s office said Friday.

The men in their twenties were found by university guards on campus. They were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

The deceased were neither students nor staffers. Investigators suspect the two could have been hurt in a gang shootout that may have happened at the university, one of Latin America’s top five institutions. Police are studying security camera footage.

Previous year, 24 people died and a dozen were injured over two days of gang violence in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on the US border.

Ranked as the world’s most violent city a few years ago, Ciudad Juarez is the city where 3,100 murders reported annually. However, government action helped reduce that number.