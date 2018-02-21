Register
    In this photo provided by the government news agency Andina, rescue workers load an injured man on a stretcher after he was retrieved from a bus that fell off a cliff after it was hit by a tractor-trailer rig, in Pasamayo, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

    More Than 30 Dead, 22 Injured in Peru After Bus Falls off Cliff

    A representative of the National Police said that 25 to 30 dead has been found after a bus crash, yet the number can increase, the state news agency Andina reported.

    "The Hospital of Camana admitted 14 people that have been injured in an accident, five more have been transferred to hospitals in Arequipa and three others were transported by helicopter because they were of the utmost urgency," the Peru State Secretariat informed.

    According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the bus, and it pulled down from the Pan-American Highway in the Arequipa region, Peru. The bus fell down a cliff from a height of about 200 meters.

    The Ministry of Health informed through the social network Twitter that it provides care to the wounded in a crash.

    Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, President of the country, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. 

    "All services have been activated for the immediate support, to rescue and transfer the victims to the nearest health centers for their immediate attention," the head of state said.

    Accidents caused by reckless driving on poorly maintained mountain roads claim dozens of lives every year in Peru. In January 52 people died in the country's worst road fatality in four decades.

