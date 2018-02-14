Mexico Backs Peru in Scrapping Maduro's Invitation to Summit of Americas

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Mexican Foreign Ministry supports the decision of the Peruvian government not to invite Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to the Lima-hosted Summit of the Americas, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso said.

"In Lima, 14 countries of the continent urged the Venezuelan government to review its positions. The grave crisis in Venezuela may be settled only through transparent and trustworthy elections. The Mexican Foreign Ministry supports the decision of the Peruvian government," Videgaray posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Hoy en Lima catorce países del continente exhortamos al gobierno venezolano a reconsiderar. Solo a través de elecciones transparentes y creíbles podrá resolverse por la vía pacífica y democrática la gravísima crisis en Venezuela. https://t.co/4mjCNN3Bts — Luis Videgaray Caso (@LVidegaray) 14 февраля 2018 г.

The day before, Peruvian Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin said that Maduro's presence would not be welcomed at the summit over the Venezuelan government's decision to hold early election in April despite not reaching an agreement with opposition . Aljovin's decision was backed by the foreign ministers of the so-called Lima Group, which comprises Latin American nations plus Canada.

Earlier this month, the Venezuelan electoral council scheduled the country's election day for April despite calls from the opposition to have the vote in the summer. The election was initially expected to take place in late 2018.

The 8th Summit of the Americas will take place on April 13-14 in Lima, Peru.