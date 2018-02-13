Register
01:47 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cocaine and cash seized by the FBI during an investigation of a Mexican-based drug cartel is displayed during a press conference at the Dirksen Federal Building Monday, Dec. 13, 2004, in Chicago

    ‘This Will Continue’: Mexican Federales Resurface as Prisoners of Drug Cartel

    © AP Photo/ Nam Y. Huh
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Two Mexican federal agents who vanished earlier in February have resurfaced - as the prisoners of what is thought to be Mexico’s largest cartel, which released a video online of the two agents as their captives.

    Twenty-six-year-old Octavio Martinez Quirós and 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez Villavicencio, agents of the Assistant Attorney General's Office for Special Investigations on Organized Crime (SEIDO), were on leave attending a family event when they went missing February 5.

    They reappeared on Monday, filmed sitting before five masked men, wearing shirts labeled "SEIDO." The two men read a statement at gunpoint, saying that they were "in this situation because we don't respect innocent families."

    In this Jan. 15, 2018 photo, released by the General Prosecutor of Nayarit, a man digs up a clandestine grave in Xalisco, Nayarit state, Mexico
    © AP Photo/ General Prosecutor of Nayarit
    Dozens of Bodies Found Buried in Clandestine Mexico Graves – Reports

    They went on to allege that the Mexican government had allowed SEIDO and other federal agencies to torture, rape and kidnap women and children since Alfonso Navarrete Prida became the Mexican interior minister in January.

    The video also implied that the two federales had worked undercover within the criminal underworld. "Understand, the fact that we dress up as normal workers doesn't mean they don't know who we are," the agents stated.

    The Mexican government confirmed the men's identities. Police vowed to use all their resources to locate the two kidnapped agents.

    The shadow of a member of the United Front for Security and Development of the State of Guerrero (FUSDEG) vigilante group is seen before a bullet-riddled truck March 31, 2015 at San Juan del Reparo, Guerrero State, Mexico
    © AFP 2018/ PEDRO PARDO
    At Least 12 Killed in Clashes Between Mexican Community Police, Local Residents

    While local police are frequently the targets of such kidnappings, federal agents have generally been exempt in the past for fear of retribution. But the captives' forced statement read that "[the captors] have always respected [federal police] as authorities, because they decided to do so, not because they couldn't harm us."

    "This will continue to happen to all of our colleagues from other agencies who do the same thing: steal, kidnap and rape hiding behind a government badge."

    The captors are thought (but not confirmed) to be members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a cartel that has been notable for its rapid expansion, bloody tactics and its nationalist, paramilitary trappings. In 2015, CJNG shot down a Mexican military helicopter with a rocket launcher, killing 10 soldiers.

    Presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a press conference in Mexico City
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Mexico's Presidential Front-Runner Proposes Amnesty to Drug Lords

    Framing themselves as the enemies of the Los Zetas cartel and the corrupt politicians on their bankroll, the CJNG reportedly is allied with the infamous Sinaloa cartel — the chief rival of Los Zetas.

    Mexican cartels frequently frame themselves as vigilantes, defenders of the common people and honest businessmen compared to their rivals and to the Mexican government, which they accuse of human rights abuses.

    Their claims about an abusive Mexican state apparatus are supported by reports from watchdogs such as Human Rights Watch. In their 2018 report on Mexico, HRW accused Mexico City of allowing security forces such as SEIDO to engage in widespread torture, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and other human rights violations.

    Related:

    Civil Unrest Breaks Out in Mexican City After Drug Cartel Leader Death
    Cereal Cartel? South Korea Investigating Possible Major US Military Meth Ring
    The 'Dolls of Culiacan': New Plastic Surgery Craze Sweeps Mexican Cartel Land
    US Authorities Sentence Mexican Drug Cartel Leader to Life in Prison
    Son of Sinaloa Drug Cartel Leader El Azul Escapes From Prison
    Tags:
    federal agent, kidnapping, drug cartel, Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Assistant Attorney General's Office for Special Investigations on Organized Crime (SEIDO), Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok