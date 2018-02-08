Register
03:18 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds up a miniature copy of Venezuela's constitution in front of the nation's flag at a government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 13, 2004.

    Talks Between Venezuelan Government, Opposition Suspended

    © AP Photo/
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Negotiations between the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition hosted by the Dominican Republic were suspended on Wednesday for an indefinite period due to disagreements on the date of the presidential election, Dominican President Danilo Medina said.

    "The dialogue has been suspended for an indefinite period of time, although [Venezuelan] President Nicolas Maduro has indicated to me his desire to continue it," Medina said.

    Medina noted that in the course of negotiations, the opposition was insisting on June 10 as the date for the presidential vote, while the government was advocating March 8. The sides managed to agree on April 22, however, according to Medina, the opposition "didn't understand" that they had to sign the document and took additional time for discussion. As a result, this date remained only in the draft document, because it has not yet been signed by the opposition delegation.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gets off his plane upon his arrival in Mexico City on February 22, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ Pedro Pardo
    Tillerson’s Trip to Latin America Just an Attempt to Topple Venezuela’s Maduro - Diplomat
    Earlier in the day, Julio Borges, the spokesman of the opposition delegation at the talks, said that the Venezuelan opposition refused to sign an agreement with the country's authorities, as it did not respect the Venezuelan people.

    On Tuesday, the Venezuelan government unilaterally signed an agreement with the opposition following the talks hosted by the Dominican Republic. Venezuela's Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that the two sides had agreed on all the points, however, the opposition changed its stance because of "interference of other side."

    The government-opposition talks on cooperation and stabilization of the deep political and economic crisis in Venezuela have been ongoing for months. Since September, the parties have been engaged in a renewed effort to reach consensus in their dialogue as part of the talks in the Dominican Republic.

    Related:

    Tillerson: US Considering Venezuela Oil Embargo
    Herald of the Storm: Tillerson's Tour May Worsen Venezuela's Economy - Analyst
    Petro?! Right: Prospective Venezuelan Cryptocurrency Hoped to End Economic Woes
    Tillerson’s Latin America Trip an Attempt to Topple Venezuela’s Maduro – Envoy
    Venezuelan President Maduro Ready to Sign Agreement With Opposition
    Tags:
    opposition, talks, Danilo Medina, Dominican Republic, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok