Brazil's President Left Without a Pension After Failing to Prove He's Alive

President Michel Temer, 77, was left pensionless after officials suspended his payouts for the months of November and December because he did not take a 'proof of life' test two months earlier, local media have reported.
As a result of the mistake, Sao Paulo Social Security, the government office which manages the pensions of state employees, withheld checks in the amount of 45,000 Brazilian reals (about $15,000 US), which Temer has been entitled to receive since his retirement from the job of public prosecutor of Sao Paulo in 1999 at the age of 58.
The lack of a pension did not affect Temer's remuneration as president. The office of the president told local media that he did not reregister in time because of his busy schedule, and that he has already taken the necessary steps to re-register.
Brazilians will go to the polls in October to elect a president, federal and state lawmakers and governors. Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is currently leading in the polls, but faces jail time over corruption charges which may disqualify him from the race.
