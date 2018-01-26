Ex-Brazil Head Lula Banned from Travelling Abroad Amid Bribery Scandal - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazil's ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred Thursday from leaving the country after an appeals court upheld his corruption conviction, the Globo television network said.

According to the broadcaster, a Brazilian court ordered the federal police to seize his passport, a day after he lost the appeal in a Porto Alegre court.

His lawyers reportedly said the 72-year-old planned to comply with the ruling on Friday. He was expected to fly to Ethiopia on Saturday to take part in the African Union Summit.

Lula denied on Wednesday receiving a seafront apartment from a construction company in exchange for bribes after three judges increased his jail term from 9.5 years to 12 years and a month.

The Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) said it would still nominate Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2011, to run in next year’s election despite his confirmed conviction.