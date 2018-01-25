Brazil Workers Party Vows to Nominate Scandal-Hit Lula for President

"We will confirm Lula's candidacy at the party convention and register it on August 15, strictly in line with electoral legislation," the party said in a statement.
This comes after Lula lost the appeal in a court in the city of Porto Alegre. The judges unanimously upheld his 2017 conviction and increased his jail term from 9.5 years to 12 years and a month.
Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff commented earlier on Lula's conviction, saying that he was not guilty, expressing hopes to "save him in a democratic way in 2018."
