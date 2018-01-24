Venezuelan Leader Maduro Says Ready to Seek Re-Election in 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he was willing to run in the forthcoming presidential election in the country that might be held before April 30.

"If the United Socialist Party, the Great Patriotic Pole, the working class, the youth believe that I should become a candidate for the president of the Homeland then I am ready," Maduro said on Tuesday as quoted by the Noticias24 portal.

© REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino Trade Union Says Venezuela Under President Maduro Lost Almost 4Mln Jobs

Maduro added that the Venezuelan United Socialist Party ruling party would decide on its single candidate at the Congress of the Homeland in early February.

Late on Tuesday, the Venezuelan National Assembly proposed to reschedule the elections in the country, which is now set to be held before April 30 instead of late 2018 as previously planned. The initiative is now to be approved by the country's National Electoral Council.