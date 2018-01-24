Venezuelan Leader Maduro Says Ready to Seek Re-Election in 2018

"If the United Socialist Party, the Great Patriotic Pole, the working class, the youth believe that I should become a candidate for the president of the Homeland then I am ready," Maduro said on Tuesday as quoted by the Noticias24 portal.
Late on Tuesday, the Venezuelan National Assembly proposed to reschedule the elections in the country, which is now set to be held before April 30 instead of late 2018 as previously planned. The initiative is now to be approved by the country's National Electoral Council.
All comments
Show new comments (0)