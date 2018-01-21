Mexico Launches Special Website on Cooperation With Eurasian Economic Commission

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico has launched a special website aimed at the promotion of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Americo Daniel Alatorre, the executive secretary of the Russia-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik.

"The goal is to assist in the implementation of joint projects. In addition, we offer a unique option — Internet TV in an online mode, specializing in business projects for our countries," Alatorre said.

The website also contains the information about important events, which may be attractive in terms of bilateral trade , for instance, about the upcoming PRODEXPO exhibition in Moscow slated for February 5-9.

Mexican Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto de Icaza said in June 2016 that Mexico was interested in cooperation with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as an opportunity to expand the country's presence in the region.

The EAEU, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union. The economic bloc has exerted efforts to hold talks on free trade with a number of world's countries, including Egypt, Iran and India.