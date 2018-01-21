Mexico Launches Special Website on Cooperation With Eurasian Economic Commission

"The goal is to assist in the implementation of joint projects. In addition, we offer a unique option — Internet TV in an online mode, specializing in business projects for our countries," Alatorre said.
Mexican Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto de Icaza said in June 2016 that Mexico was interested in cooperation with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as an opportunity to expand the country's presence in the region.
The EAEU, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union. The economic bloc has exerted efforts to hold talks on free trade with a number of world's countries, including Egypt, Iran and India.
