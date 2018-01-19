Earthquake of 6.6 Magnitude Hits Mexico's Loreto - USGS

The US geological survey reported of a strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude that struck the Mexico's coastal city of Loreto, situated in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the quake was located 10km (6,2 miles) below the surface about 69km (42,8) miles away from the city of Loreto.

No information on casualties or damages is available at the moment.