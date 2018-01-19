'Severe Exhaustion': Pele in Hospital After Collapsing at Home

The 77-year-old Pele was scheduled to attend Sunday night’s tribute dinner at the Savoy Hotel in London, but his condition has forced him to cancel the trip to the UK.

The legendary Brazilian footballer Pele is recovering in a hospital after collapsing from exhaustion, news reports said, citing a statement by the Football Writers’ Association.

"In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion," the FWA said in a statement.

Specialists are understood to have diagnosed severe exhaustion as the reason for his ill health.

The only player to win three World Cups, Pele has battled ill health over the past 12 months and has been forced to reduce the number of his public appearances.

His last big appearance in public was in Moscow in December when he appeared in a wheelchair for the 2018 World Cup draw.

