Dozens of Bodies Found Buried in Clandestine Mexico Graves – Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Bodies of 33 apparent murder victims have been found in three separate mass graves in the western Mexican state of Nayarit, local media reported Wednesday.

The unmarked graves were discovered in the Xalisco municipality, according to Mexico's newspaper El Universal. Bodies have been exhumed and handed over to forensic experts for identification.

This is not the first grisly discovery of this kind in Mexico. Clandestine mass graves of drug-cartel victims have also been uncovered in the states of Gerrerro, Veracruz and Morelos.

According to local media reports, the area is notoriously known for its massive heroin trafficking. The sinister findings reportedly follow an ongoing conflict of interests between local drug gangs.

Local authorities launched investigation, saying that they will use DNA testing to indentify deceased individuals.