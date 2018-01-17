Register
17 January 2018
    A Mexican flag flutters at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, on April 29, 2009. The World Health Organisation raised its flu alert to phase five out of six, WHO chief Margaret Chan said, signalling that a pandemic was imminent following the swine flu outbreak.

    Mexico Has No Evidence of Foreign Meddling in Election Process

    Latin America
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Mexican government has not got any evidence that Russia or Venezuela has attempted to interfere in the election process in the country, Eduardo Sanchez, the spokesman of the Mexican cabinet, said.

    "I am aware of the versions of journalists on the issue, but I do not know anything about any evidence provided in this context," Sanchez said. The official added that Mexico had tools that could allow it to resist the interference in the election process.

    In December 2017, US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster said that the United States noticed signs of "Russian intervention" in the Mexican presidential election, which is scheduled for July 1, 2018.

    Briefing by Foreign Ministry Official Spokesperson Maria Zakharova
    © Sputnik/ Grigori Sisoyev
    Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses Washington of Meddling in Russian Election
    In January, Enrique Ochoa, the leader of Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (IRR), said the international media outlets had "documented" the interests of Russia in Venezuela in backing leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

    In recent years, a number of media outlets, such as the New York Times and politicians as former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have accused Russia of alleged interference in the election processes. Russia, in turn, has refuted the allegations and said that various organizations operating in the country, including several US media, have been involved in attempts to interfere in Russia’s domestic policies.

