Mexico Has No Evidence of Foreign Meddling in Election Process

"I am aware of the versions of journalists on the issue, but I do not know anything about any evidence provided in this context," Sanchez said. The official added that Mexico had tools that could allow it to resist the interference in the election process.
In December 2017, US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster said that the United States noticed signs of "Russian intervention" in the Mexican presidential election, which is scheduled for July 1, 2018.
In recent years, a number of media outlets, such as the New York Times and politicians as former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have accused Russia of alleged interference in the election processes. Russia, in turn, has refuted the allegations and said that various organizations operating in the country, including several US media, have been involved in attempts to interfere in Russia’s domestic policies.
