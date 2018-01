The MI17 chopper with ten people aboard crashed in a rural area in the northwest of Colombia on Tuesday, according to the country's military.

"Unfortunately seven of the occupants have died, and the search for the other three continues," the military said.

According to local radio station Caracol, all ten people aboard, including crew members and passengers, died.

The Air Force and Civil Aeronautics are reportedly set to investigate the incident.

Air Force helicopters are currently searching for crewmembers from the crashed copter in the municipality of Segovia, Antioquia.