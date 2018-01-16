Magnitude 6.0 Quake Hits 51 Miles Southwest of Rivas, Nicaragua - USGS

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center has reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurring on Tuesday off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

According to seismological center, the epicenter of the tremors was 142 km south of the Nicaraguan capital of Managua. The hearth of the quake lay at a depth of 59 km.

There is no information on injuries or damage at this point, and no tsunami threat was announced.