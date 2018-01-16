Magnitude 6.0 Quake Hits 51 Miles Southwest of Rivas, Nicaragua - USGS

According to seismological center, the epicenter of the tremors was 142 km south of the Nicaraguan capital of Managua. The hearth of the quake lay at a depth of 59 km.
There is no information on injuries or damage at this point, and no tsunami threat was announced.
NOW: An 5.9 earthquake strikes near #SanJuandelSur, #Nicaragua— ModernTimes (@ModernTimesLB) January 16, 2018
⚠️Very strong #earthquake (#sismo) Mww=5.8 — 61 KM SW of #SanJuanDelSur, #Nicaragua. Depth: 39.3 KM.— American Earthquakes (@earthquakevt) January 16, 2018
More info at: https://t.co/Gp9Yu9urg0 |<.#EQVT, #temblor. pic.twitter.com/qrahTSoq3u
Earthquake — 5.8 — 61km SW of San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua- https://t.co/WO8fkKuaf4 #earthquake #fb— ubAlert (@ubalert) January 16, 2018
