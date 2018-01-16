Hundreds of Families Affected by Powerful Quake in Peru - Reports

"The number of injured increased to 104, 780 families and the same number of houses were affected by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake, registered yesterday morning in the Arequipa region that also hit Ayacucho and Ica regions," the statement read.
President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski reportedly headed to the region to inspect the damages caused in the area by the quake.
