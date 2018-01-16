Hundreds of Families Affected by Powerful Quake in Peru - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - More than 100 people have been injured as a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Peru, the country's National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) said in a statement Monday, citing Peru's National Institute for Civil Defense.

"The number of injured increased to 104, 780 families and the same number of houses were affected by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake, registered yesterday morning in the Arequipa region that also hit Ayacucho and Ica regions," the statement read.

Peruvian media reported, citing the country's Geophysical Institute (IGP), that the quake hit the coast of Arequipa region on Sunday, with epicenter situated 56 kilometers (about 35 miles) south of Lomas town.

President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski reportedly headed to the region to inspect the damages caused in the area by the quake.