Brief Tsunami Warning Issued After Magnitude 7.3 Quake Strikes Off Peru Coast

Earthquakes near the Peruvian coast are common as the country is situated in a seismically active zone.

A tsunami threat alert was issued by the government after a massive quake hit 124 km southwest of the city of Puquio in Peru, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), however, no tsunami ways have been observed. The earthquake measured 7.3 on the Richter scale.

The governor of Peru's Arequipa said that there was minor material damage after the quake, non-serious damage to some roads. There were no immediate reports about casualties.

READ MORE: Magnitude 5.6 Quake Kills 1, Hurts 2 in Peru

People on social media say that authorities are trying to restore electricity, which went out in the areas of Ica, Arequipa and Ayacucho.

Zonas de Ica, Arequipa y Ayacucho sin energía eléctrica pero sin daños mayores. — Patricio Valderrama (@patriciov) January 14, 2018

There are also different reports on the current situation in the region, as some users say that the earthquake just scared them a little, whereas others say that chaos broke out after the disaster.

— Melissa D. Sender (@melissadsender) January 14, 2018 Much chaos, was strong enough.



— Jorge Luis Rodriguez (@JorgeR0driguez) January 14, 2018 All is well in the city of Arequipa.



— anna (@meowsup) January 14, 2018 My family in Arequipa says they are good, it was no more than a scare.



Some people posted on Twitter that they had even prepared emergency backpacks.

Yo tengo mochila de emergencia, cerca a mi puerta, pero también dos bebotes que cargar…primero agarro a los bebes, la mochila ahi es complicado. — Krencita (@KrenGutierrezA) January 14, 2018

Puquio is a capital of the province of Lucanas in Ayacucho region in Central Peru.

The affected area is located between two tectonic plates that are in a constant slow-motion collision, with the South American Plate advancing over the Nazca Plate by 3 inches every year.

In 1970 Peru faced the worst natural disaster in its history — the Ancash earthquake, more commonly known as the Great Peruvian earthquake. The severe quake lasted for about 45 seconds and caused massive landslides of snow and ice. The disaster claimed lives of at least 66,794 people.