Third Day of Talks Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Ends With Progress

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The latest round of talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition on stabilization of the situation in the country, which were hosted by the Dominican Republic, have concluded with significant progress, the Dominican Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"The day of dialogue between the government and the opposition of Venezuela ends with great progress. The next round is scheduled for Thursday, January 18, in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic," the ministry said on Twitter.

The administration of Dominican President Danilo Medina said earlier that the leader was heading the negations between the Venezuelan government and opposition.

For several months Venezuela has been experiencing unrest, which intensified in the run-up to Constituent Assembly election held on July 30. Saying it was aiming to stabilize the situation in the country amid the ongoing economic and political crisis , the government wanted to launch the assembly, but the opposition was strongly against the move regarding it as an attempted coup.

Since September 2017 the sides have held three rounds of talks hosted by the Dominican Republic. The latest round lasted from Thursday till Saturday and focused on normalization of the situation in the country.