Putin's Meeting With Argentine President Being Prepared

Preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The meeting is being prepared," Peskov said Thursday.

A source at the Argentine president’s office told Sputnik in mid-December that Mauricio Macri planned to travel to Russia for an official visit on January 22-23.

In turn, Argentina hopes that Vladimir Putin will come to Buenos Aires next fall for a Group of 20 (G20) summit, Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie has said.

In 2015, center-right Mauricio Macri won the presidential election in Argentina, which put an end to the 12-year period, when the country was ruled by left-wing Nestor Kirchner in 2003-2007 and by his wife Cristina Kirchner in 2007-2015. Argentinian president told Sputnik back then that the new government planned to expand its relations with Russia.