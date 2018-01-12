Register
06:42 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Argentina's President-elect Mauricio Macri acknowledges the audience as he attends the inauguration of incoming Buenos Aires' City Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta (not seen) in Buenos Aires December 9, 2015

    Putin's Meeting With Argentine President Being Prepared

    © REUTERS/ Enrique Marcarian
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The meeting is being prepared," Peskov said Thursday.

    A source at the Argentine president’s office told Sputnik in mid-December that Mauricio Macri planned to travel to Russia for an official visit on January 22-23.

    This 2013 photo provided by the Argentina Navy shows an ARA San Juan, a German-built diesel-electric vessel, near Buenos Aires, Argentina.
    © AP Photo/ Courtesy of Argentine Navy
    'They Must Be Found': Russia Last Hope for Families of Lost Argentine Sub Crew
    In turn, Argentina hopes that Vladimir Putin will come to Buenos Aires next fall for a Group of 20 (G20) summit, Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie has said.

    In 2015, center-right Mauricio Macri won the presidential election in Argentina, which put an end to the 12-year period, when the country was ruled by left-wing Nestor Kirchner in 2003-2007 and by his wife Cristina Kirchner in 2007-2015. Argentinian president told Sputnik back then that the new government planned to expand its relations with Russia.

    Related:

    Dozens of Argentinian Protesters Injured in Clashes - Reports (VIDEO)
    New Image Confirms Object Discovered Not Argentina's Lost San Juan Submarine
    Corruption Possible During Repairs of Argentine San Juan Submarine - Lawyer
    Highway Quickie? Argentine Couple Filmed Having Sex While Driving 70 MPH (VIDEO)
    Argentina to Examine Objects Found During Search for Missing San Juan Submarine
    What the Last Message From Missing Argentine Sub Revealed
    Tags:
    Mauricio Macri, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok