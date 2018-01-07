Journalist of El Universal Newspaper Killed in Mexico City

According to the newspaper, the journalist was attacked by two muggers and received a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Saturday night.
The police took the injured journalist to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds.
Asesinan a reportero de El Universal durante asalto en Coyoacán en la #CDMX— EL INFORMANTE (@ElInformanteMX) 7 января 2018 г.
José Gerardo Martínez compraba juguetes y le dispara en el abdomen durante el asalto, quedo herido de muerte en Nezahualcóyotl y Nahuatlaca Col Ajusco; fue llevado a Xoco donde pierde la vida. pic.twitter.com/MUPwXBFh3t
According to the International Federation of Journalists, as many as 13 journalists and media staff were killed in Mexico in 2017, which is the world's highest killing tally. Since 2000, about 120 media workers have been killed, 20 people have gone missing, and about 50 cases of attacks on media buildings have been recorded, according to the journalistic community of Mexico
