Venezuela Cuts Transport Connection With Neighboring Islands to Fight Smuggling

"Beginning from today [Friday] the air and sea connection [with the islands] is suspended for 72 hours," Maduro's statement read as quoted by the Nacional media outlet.
The president, however, noted that the passengers of the already scheduled flights and tourists would be allowed to return to their homeland.
READ MORE: Trade Union Says Venezuela Under President Maduro Lost Almost 4Mln Jobs
Maduro also ordered the government to immediately engage into negotiations to work out the mechanisms for recovery of trade with the three islands. As of now, all Venezuelan ports, from which, according to Maduro, an illegal export of goods has been taking place, are under control of the authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)