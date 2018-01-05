Mogherini: EU to Remain Cuba's 'Reliable' Partner After US Policy Shift

HAVANA (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy and security chief Federica Mogherini on Thursday stressed predictability in the bloc’s ties with Cuba as she slammed the new US administration for its policy reversal.

"I think the world is appreciating at this moment the value of having in the EU a solid, reliable and predictable partner. We have differences but you always know what to expect from the EU," she told reporters in Havana.

Thursday wrapped up the EU top official’s two-day trip to the Caribbean nation that was aimed at "reconfirming" their bilateral relationship , according to a statement by Mogherini’s office.

Speaking at a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Mogherini said the European Union was Cuba’s major trade and investment partner and was going to play a bigger role in its renewable energy and agriculture programs.

Havana and Brussels signed a historic political dialogue and cooperation deal last year and will hold the first ever joint council meeting on February 28. The improvement in EU-Cuba ties coincided with Donald Trump’s decision to scrap parts of his predecessor’s policy that intended to restore US relations with the island.