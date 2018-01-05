Mogherini: EU to Remain Cuba's 'Reliable' Partner After US Policy Shift

"I think the world is appreciating at this moment the value of having in the EU a solid, reliable and predictable partner. We have differences but you always know what to expect from the EU," she told reporters in Havana.
Speaking at a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Mogherini said the European Union was Cuba’s major trade and investment partner and was going to play a bigger role in its renewable energy and agriculture programs.
Havana and Brussels signed a historic political dialogue and cooperation deal last year and will hold the first ever joint council meeting on February 28. The improvement in EU-Cuba ties coincided with Donald Trump’s decision to scrap parts of his predecessor’s policy that intended to restore US relations with the island.
